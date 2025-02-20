Haryana launches witness protection scheme, takes big stride for implementing 3 new criminal laws

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Taking a big stride towards implementing the three new criminal laws, the Haryana government has rolled out a new programme -- the Haryana Witness Protection Scheme, 2025 -- to ensure the protection of witnesses in the state. A notification to this effect has been issued by the home department, an official statement said on Thursday.

The scheme will be applicable to witnesses of those offences which are punishable with death or life imprisonment or a jail term of seven years and above.

"It will also cover punishments under Sections 74, 75, 76, 77, 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as under Sections 8, 10, 12, 14 and 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012," it said.

According to the statement, the witness protection measures will be proportionate to the level of threat and will be provided for a specific duration, not exceeding three months at a time.

Also, witness protection cells will be set up in each district, headed by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) or the superintendent of police (SP) of the concerned district.

The primary responsibility of these cells will be to implement the witness protection orders issued by the competent authority.

While hearing an application, the identity of the witness will not be disclosed to any person. The competent authority will dispose of the application based on the available materials on record.

Under the scheme, there will be three categories of witnesses based on the threat perception, the statement said.

'Category A' includes situations where the threat extends to the life of the witnesses, their family members, or any person in whom a witness is interested, during the investigation, trial or thereafter.

'Category B' involves cases where the threat extends to the safety, reputation, or property of the witnesses, their family members, or any person in whom a witness is interested, during the investigation, trial or thereafter.

'Category C' applies where the threat is moderate and involves harassment or intimidation of the witnesses, their family members, or any person in whom a witness is interested, during the investigation, trial or thereafter.

A series of witness protection measures have been outlined under the scheme.

These include ensuring that the witness and the accused do not come face to face during investigation or trial; monitoring of mails, emails, telephone calls, etc.; arrangements with telephone companies to change the witness' telephone number or assign an unlisted number; installation of security devices such as security doors, CCTV cameras, alarms, fencing, etc.

The witness protection measures also include temporary change of residence to a relative's house or a nearby town/city; escort to and from the court, including provisions of a government vehicle or state-funded conveyance on the date of hearing; holding of in-camera trials; allowing recording of the witness' statement, and deposition via audio-video electronic means.

There will also be options to modify the witness' facial image and audio feed to prevent identification, besides ensuring the expeditious recording of depositions during the trial on a day-to-day basis without adjournments.

The three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- will be implemented in Haryana by the end of this month, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had said earlier this month.

The three new laws replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, came into effect on July 1 last year after they were passed by Parliament. PTI SUN ARI