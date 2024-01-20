Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar likely to join BJP

New Delhi: Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party, is likely to join the BJP as the ruling party looks to broaden its support base in the state with the induction of the Dalit leader.

Tanwar quit the Congress in 2019 and joined the AAP in 2022. In between, the former Lok Sabha MP had floated his party and even joined the Trinamool Congress for a brief period.

BJP sources said Tanwar is expected to join the party.

He resigned from AAP on Thursday, protesting its likely alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is hopeful that Tanwar's joining will boost its efforts to consolidate its votes in the state where Jats are the most populous caste and are seen to be leaning towards the Congress in most parts.

Assembly polls are also due in the state later this year. The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014, with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the helm throughout the entire period.