Haryana: Led by Anil Vij, hundreds take pledge to back Centre in fight against terrorism

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday led hundreds of people in taking a pledge to back the Narendra Modi government in its resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, Vij, the Energy and Transport Minister, said, "Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out the Pahalgam attack, which has sparked anger throughout the country".

"By taking an oath today, we want to convey that every single person of India stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

A seven-time legislator, Vij hoped that the message that the people are with Modi would spread across the country.

"The Pahalgam incident has shaken the nation and caused deep pain in our hearts," said Vij.

Vij said the central government under Modi's leadership has already taken stringent steps like suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

"The country must unite at this time... We will show Pakistan what we are capable of," he said. PTI SUN RHL