Haryana: Leopard caught after 4-hour-long operation inside residential society

Gurugram, Jan 13 (PTI) A leopard that entered a residential society in Haryana's Sohna, was safely captured after a four-hour-long rescue operation, officials said on Monday.

The leopard, a five to six year old male, entered the Amol Ashiana Society around midnight, prompting the local authorities to alert the wildlife and forest departments, an official said.

Wildlife officer, R K Jangra, said that the big cat likely entered the society through the basement parking area in search of food or to escape a territorial conflicts with other leopards.

The animal made its way to the sewage treatment plant within the premises, he added.

The rescue team cut the grill of the sewage treatment plant and placed a cage to capture the leopard. Initially efforts were made to catch it by making noise, but the leopard remained inside, he said.

Jangra said the team then sprayed water inside the plant, prompting the leopard to come out and it was safety caught using a net.

The leopard was later released into the Aravali forests. The operation was conducted without injuring the animal and no residents or team members were harmed, the officer said. PTI COR OZ OZ