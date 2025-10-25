Haryana: Leopard sighted in Ambala, search operation underway

Ambala, Oct 25 (PTI) A search operation for a leopard was launched and an alert sounded by the forest department in Dhulkot after receiving information about the big cat's sighting in the village in Ambala district, officials said on Saturday.

CCTV footage from the nearby area showed a wild animal resembling a leopard, they said, but the forest department is yet to confirm its presence. Police received information about the sighting on Friday evening, after which a joint team of the police and the forest department, along with villagers, conducted a search operation.

The forest department made an announcement in the village, urging residents to remain vigilant.

A search for the animal is underway, according to officials. PTI COR CHS PRK PRK