Haryana made remarkable progress in past decade: CM Saini

Karnal (Haryana), Dec 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday said the state has made remarkable progress over the past decade and asserted that the development will be accelerated threefold in the third consecutive term of the BJP government.

He also attacked the Congress stating that the opposition party during the elections claimed the Constitution was in danger, but the reality is that the party itself is in crisis.

"The people of this country have rejected the Congress," Saini said while addressing a public gathering at Indri here.

The chief minister said behind every welfare scheme, the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' remains the key.

He said in line with this, holistic development of the state is ensured while upholding the spirit of 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek'.

Saini said that the state has made remarkable progress over past 10 years and the development will be accelerated threefold in present term of the BJP government.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the chief minister said during its 55-year rule in the country, they neglected the poor while raising only empty slogans like 'Garibi Hatao'.

In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered on promises made by the BJP and went beyond them, achieving tangible results over the past decade, he said.

Saini also alleged that Congress leaders in Haryana "promised jobs during the elections in exchange for votes".

"Congress leaders said they would provide one job for every 50 votes. But the people of Haryana rejected such promises," he said.

Voters decisively ousted those who planned job allocations for "personal gain" even before elections, said Saini.

He praised the people for endorsing BJP's policies of inclusive welfare, saying these schemes are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Highlighting the difference in development work done during the Congress tenure from 2005-2014 with BJP rule of past decade, the chief minister said that during the Congress' 10-year rule, only Rs 391 crore was spent on development in Indri, whereas the BJP government spent Rs 1,300 crore in the last decade.

"Earlier, funds were misused due to corruption, depriving the poor of benefits. But the people have rejected such corrupt and nepotistic politics," he said.

Dismissing Congress' allegations of discrepancies in the electronic voting machines, Saini said it was not the EVMs that were faulty, but the policies of previous Congress government led people to reject them.

The chief minister said that in the last 10 years, the "double-engine" government has worked to take this country and the state forward at a fast pace. PTI SUN KVK KVK