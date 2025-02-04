Haryana made significant strides in all-round development since BJP came to power: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said since the formation of the BJP government in the state, it has made significant strides in all-round development.

Since 2014, there has been a remarkable transformation in every aspect of the state, from infrastructure improvements to welfare initiatives, with the common people experiencing these positive changes firsthand, Saini claimed after chaired a Cabinet meeting here.

Responding to a question on the upcoming urban local body polls in Haryana, Saini said, "We are fully prepared for the elections." Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saini claimed that during the campaign for Delhi polls scheduled Wednesday, people expressed their dissatisfaction, saying they have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health cover scheme.

"The Delhi government has confined the needy to Mohalla Clinics, which only provide first-aid, with no coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme for hospital admissions during health emergencies," Saini said.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal only made "empty promises" to the people of Delhi over the past 10 years, he alleged.

The people of Delhi are "extremely frustrated" with the AAP government, and they will vote to vent this "frustration" when Delhi goes to polls on Wednesday, the chief minister said.

Saini also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that under the Ayushman scheme, free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the needy and poor in Delhi.

To a question on the ongoing crackdown on gangsters in Haryana, Saini said it is the state government's responsibility to ensure the safety and security of its people.

Anyone involved in wrongdoing will face consequences, and the police will take strict action against those involved in criminal activities, he said.

Asked about corruption, Saini said there is no tolerance for it in Haryana, assuring that strict action would be taken against anyone found indulging in corrupt practices.

Describing the Union Budget 2025-26 as a strong foundation for a developed India, Saini said it reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

"The Budget serves as an answer to those critics who view development through a political lens. It demonstrates that when the intentions are clear, the results are equally impressive," he said.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for allocating Rs 3,416 crore to strengthen the state's rail infrastructure in the Budget, Saini said the amount is 11 times more than the Rs 315 crore allotted from 2009 to 2014.

Since 2014, 823 km of railway track work has been completed in Haryana, while work is underway on 14 new projects covering 1,195 km with a total investment of Rs 15,875 crore, he claimed.

He also said the move to exempt income up to Rs 12 lakh per year from income tax would benefit crores of people.

"The limit for Kisan Credit Card has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, providing greater financial support to the farmers. Under the Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, special attention will be given to 100 low-productivity districts, which will also enhance farmers' income," Saini said.