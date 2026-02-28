Haryana 'mahant' murder case: Mastermind held in Delhi; robbery bid foiled

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested the alleged mastermind in the murder case of a 'mahant' in Haryana along with his associate and foiled a planned armed robbery in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Surender (24), a resident of Meham in Haryana's Rohtak, is wanted in connection with the murder case registered at Bhiwani. His associate, Chirag Panchal (22), was also arrested following inputs, the police said.

"Information regarding the movement of two suspicious persons was received. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap and intercepted the suspects near Prembari Pul before they could execute their plan," the officer said.

The police said the duo had allegedly conducted the recce of a businessman in the industrial belt and entered the area armed with weapons to carry out a robbery, but their plan was thwarted. During the operation, the police allegedly recovered two spring-actuated knives, one country-made pistol, a toy pistol resembling a .32 bore weapon, a packet of red pepper powder and a sports bike from their possession.

"Surender is the alleged mastermind of the mahant murder case in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. The motive behind the murder was to seize control of the 'gaddi' -- the spiritual seat and administrative authority -- of a dera situated on around eight acres of panchayat land in the Nangal village of Bhiwani," Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Panchal has no previous criminal record and joined the conspiracy to earn quick money, the police added. PTI BM BM MNK MNK