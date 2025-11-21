Haryana man, 3 others held for killing sister for marrying against family's wishes

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) A man who allegedly shot dead his sister in Haryana's Rohtak for marrying against their family's wishes has been arrested with three others, police said on Friday.

The accused, Sanju, was planning to kill his sister's husband next but was arrested from Rohtak on Thursday before he could execute his plan, they said.

On Wednesday evening, Sanju, along with his three accomplices, shot dead his sister, Sapna (23), at her home in Rohtak's Kahani village for marrying Suraj, an autorickshaw driver, over two years ago.

While Suraj was not home at the time of the incident, his brother Sahil was injured in the incident.

After receiving credible information that Sanju planned to kill Suraj now, a checkpoint was set up and the accused was intercepted on Ladot-Bohar road in Rohtak. On finding themselves surrounded, the accused persons opened fire at the police team, police said.

Acting in self-defence, the police team retaliated. During the exchange of fire, all four accused sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak, they said.

The other three accused have been identified as Rahul of Kahani village, and Ankit and Gaurav of Sonipat district. None of the four accused has a previous criminal record, according to police.

Two .30 bore pistols, two country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges, 10 blank cartridges, two magazines and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused persons.

Sapna and Suraj had moved out of Kahani after their marriage but later returned. PTI SUN DIV DIV