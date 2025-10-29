Haryana man alleges Punjab MLA's son got him abducted, beaten

Kaithal (Haryana), Oct 29 (PTI) A man on Wednesday alleged that he was thrashed at gunpoint and threatened by a Punjab MLA's son through a video call over his fighting the sarpanch election last year, police said.

Gurcharan alias Kala, in his complaint to the police, alleged that he was abducted on Tuesday in a car from Kharkan village in Kaithal by some people who wielded a gun and an iron rod.

He said he had gone to Kharkan to purchase sand and gravel.

The Chicharwali village native alleged that the men broke his legs, and while he was still kept hostage in the car, one of the assailants got a video call from the son of Shutrana MLA Kulwant Bazigar, threatening him.

"'If you post another video against my father, you'll face consequences,' he said," police said, citing his complaint.

He was released when the locals started approaching the car, they said.

Guhla Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Beniwal on Wednesday said a case of kidnapping and assault has been filed on the complaint.

"The complainant said that the son of MLA from the Shutrana Vidhan Sabha segment, Kulwant Bazigar, and one more person threatened him during a video call.

"He further alleged that he had some issues with Kulwant Bazigar about the Punjab panchayat election over which at least two cases are already in court," the DSP said.

Beniwal said three teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

"We are scanning the CCTV cameras to identify the accused," he said.

Meanwhile, Bazigar alleged that Gurcharan had been since last more than a year trying to tarnish his image.

"This man faces many cases in various places in Punjab, of which I have all details," the MLA claimed.

"Now, regarding yesterday's alleged incident, he is again levelling false allegations and blaming my son...There is no truth in these allegations," the legislator from Patiala said.