Haryana man arrested for manufacturing, selling illicit liquor

Nuh (Haryana), Sep 6 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing and selling illicit liquor in a village in the Tauru area of Haryana's Nuh district, officials said.

The police also seized 60 litres of raw illicit liquor, two drums of iron furnace, two aluminum clay-wrapped utensils, two plastic pipes and other items.

Pooran Singh of Naharpur village was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, they added.

The police received information that Singh was manufacturing illicit liquor and supplying it in nearby areas.

A raid was conducted on a shed built near his home and Singh was apprehended, the police said.

"An FIR was registered at Sadar Tauru police station and the accused arrested. He was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody," said Krishan Kumar, a police spokesperson in Nuh. PTI COR SUN SZM