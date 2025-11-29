Haryana man finds mother, her 'lover' in compromising position; kills both with wife's help

Sirsa, Nov 29 (PTI) A man and his wife here allegedly strangled to death his mother and their neighbour, with whom she had an affair, and then took the bodies to a police station, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in a village here when the accused Raj Kumar found his mother (aged around 45) and their neighbour (aged around 48) in an objectionable position inside his house, a police officer said.

He then woke up his wife, and the couple strangled them, Sub-Inspector of police, Lekhraj, in charge of Sirsa Sadar police station, said.

On Friday, Kumar put the bodies in his pick-up jeep and took them to a police station, where he confessed to the murder. He told police that his mother had been having an affair with their neighbour for the last few years.

The accused’s wife was later brought to the police station by a relative, Sub-Inspector Lekhraj said.

Kumar and his wife have been arrested, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, he added. PTI CHS OZ OZ