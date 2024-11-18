Haryana: Man held for raping his 2 minor daughters in Faridabad

Faridabad, Nov 18 (PTI) The police in Haryana's Faridabad have arrested a man for allegedly raping his two minor daughters, officials said on Monday.

A case of rape has been registered against the accused based on a complaint lodged by his wife at the SGM Nagar police station on November 15. The accused was produced in a city court on Monday which sent him to judicial custody, police said.

The complainant, a mother of two girls aged 13 and 11, said she works as a labourer while her husband is a drug addict. When she returned from work on November 15, her elder daughter told her that she was raped by her father, police said.

"They also revealed that few days ago, my husband had raped my younger daughter as well. He also threatened to kill me and my daughters if they told anyone about their ordeal," the woman said in her complaint.

The police arrested the accused on Sunday night after registering an FIR based on the complaint.

The accused has confessed to the crime, a senior police officer said. PTI COR ARI