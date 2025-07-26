Haryana man killed, four others injured as truck overturns in Himachal's Kangra

Shimla, July 26 (PTI) A man died and four others were injured after a truck carrying devotees for langar seva overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday morning, with police suspecting that the accident was caused due to a technical fault in the vehicle.

The accident occurred near Khooni Mor in Dhaliara area.

According to the truck driver Lakhwinder Singh, 25 devotees were en route to the Jawalamukhi temple after paying obeisance at the Chintpurni temple in the wee hours of Saturday.

He lost control of the vehicle while descending near Dhaliara. To save the passengers, the driver hit the truck at a milestone and it overturned.

Baldev Singh, hailing from Haryana's Sirsa, died in the accident as he jumped out of the truck. The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospitals in Chintpurni and Dehra.

Police said that preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused due to a brake failure. A case under relevant sections has been registered and a probe is on.