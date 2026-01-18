Haryana: Man killed, wife injured in road accident amid dense fog

Ambala, Jan 18 (PTI) A newly-wed man was killed and his wife seriously injured on Sunday after their car rammed into a roundabout amid fog here on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Saha village in Ambala district.

According to the police, Simran Singh, a resident of Ambala Cantt, was going towards Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district when the accident took place.

Passersby rushed the couple to a hospital where doctors declared Simran brought dead, while his wife Akanksha was admitted in a serious condition.

Local residents claimed there were neither reflectors nor warning signs at the Saha roundabout, which has led to several accidents there in the past.