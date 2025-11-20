Haryana: Man kills sister for marrying against family's wishes

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) A man has allegedly shot dead his sister here for marrying against family's wishes over two years ago, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening at Kahani village of Haryana's Rohtak district.

The accused, Sanju, with three accomplices, shot dead his sister Sapna (23) at her home and fled, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Rohtak, Ravi Khundia, said.

While the woman's husband, Suraj, an auto rickshaw driver, was not home at the time of the incident, her brother-in-law, Sahil, was injured as he was present there, he said.

Though Sapna and Suraj married against family's wishes, the couple belonged to the same village and the same caste, the DSP said.

The couple had moved out of the village after their marriage, but had returned later.

Further investigations are on and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused, the officer said.