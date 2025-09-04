Haryana: Man shot at in court complex in Bhiwani

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) A man was shot at by unidentified assailants on court premises in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon, and the man was rushed to the hospital in a seriously injured state, they said.

Police said the man was sitting on a chair when the incident took place.

"The identity of the man who was shot at is being ascertained. Investigations are on," Bhiwani Superintendent of Police, Sumit Kumar, said. PTI SUN ANM NSD NSD