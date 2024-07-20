Haryana: Man slits wife's throat with blade, kills himself using same weapon

Rewari, Jul 20 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with a blade and later committed suicide in Balwadi village here on Saturday, police said.

The matter came to light when their two children, who were in school at the time of the incident, returned home and saw their father Sikander (35) and mother (32) lying in a pool of blood, police said.

According to police, an argument broke out between the couple. During this, Sikander slit his wife's throat with a blade. She died on the spot.

He then slit his own throat using the same blade, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case was registered, they added.