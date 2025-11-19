Haryana may soon have a dedicated Anti-Terrorism Cell

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Haryana may soon set up a dedicated Anti-Terrorism Cell, which will be a specialised unit responsible for preventing, investigating, and responding to terrorist threats and activities.

Official sources on Wednesday said the government is contemplating setting it up and once it gives its nod the specialised unit will be set up on the lines which exist in some other states.

When asked about it, Haryana Director General of Police OP Singh on Wednesday said that "deliberations in this regard are at an advanced level".

He added that the anti-terrorism apparatus in the state's National Capital Region has been further strengthened, over a week after a "white collar" terror module was busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad.

The Haryana DGP had recently held a meeting with central intelligence agencies, Delhi Police, and police officers from Uttar Pradesh engaged in anti-terrorism operations in Faridabad.

Specifically for the NCR region in Haryana, a unit will be put in place which will gather intelligence, conduct investigations, and continuous operations against those suspected of terrorist activities, he said.

About 150 security officials will be part of this dedicated unit, Singh said.

The DGP added that this unit, which will work under a senior officer, will scan the cyber and public space and through human intelligence and technical inputs keep an eye to detect any telltale signs of any terror activity and immediately act upon it.

About 500 commandos will also be at the disposal of this unit for conducting any operation that may be required if any terror activity is detected, DGP said.

The NCR districts in Haryana include Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal.

On Tuesday, the DGP visited the Al Falah University in Faridabad, and directed top officials to probe the security lapses leading to some doctors joining a "white-collar" terror module and making the institute their hideout.

The university in Faridabad's Dhauj has come under the scanner following the busting of the "white-collar" terror module and the blast near the Red Fort on November 10.

Fifteen people have been killed in the blast near the Red Fort, and the roles of several doctors linked to the university and in Kashmir are under the scanner of the probe agencies.

The blast followed after the authorities recently busted the white-collar' terror module linked to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation led to the seizure of around 2,900 kg of explosive material from two rented rooms in Faridabad, and the arrest/detention of several individuals, including doctors connected to the Al Falah University.