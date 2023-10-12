Haryana: Mayors now can suspend junior engineers, clerks

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Mayors of municipal corporations in Haryana will now have the authority to suspend 'Group C and D' employees, including junior engineers.

The Group C category employees include clerks, while peons, helpers, and electricians fall under the Group D posts. "Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today took another significant step in the ongoing process of decentralizing power to local city governments by granting mayors of municipal corporations the authority to suspend Group C and D employees, including junior engineers," said an official statement.

The chief minister also announced to raise the administrative sanction limit for mayors from Rs 2.50 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The statement said Khattar was presiding over the meeting of mayors and senior deputy mayors of municipal corporations of the state here.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta was also present in the meeting.

"The mayor represents a vast constituency. Over the past nine years, our government has significantly empowered Panchayati Raj institutions through decentralization," Khattar said.

He claimed that previous regimes concentrated power, "while our approach has been to decentralise the power".

In addition to the Urban Local Bodies Department, the meeting was attended by officials from police, transport, health, citizen resource information, and education departments.

During the event, Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, apprised the chief minister of the plan to initiate electric air-conditioned city bus services in seven municipal corporations, in addition to Rewari.

To support this endeavour, a new bus terminal having a charging station and spanning three acres will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 115 crore. The operation of these buses will be outsourced, and the recruitment process will be handled accordingly, Virk said. PTI SUN KVK KVK