Haryana men held in opening fire at Delhi Police cop

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two Haryana-based men for allegedly being involved in act of shooting at a head constable, a senior officer said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident had occurred on Wednesday in Sonipat's Ashok Nagar area.

"On November 15, the Sonipat Police had received a PCR call regarding firing incident on a Head Constable of Delhi Police who was identified as Parveen. He had received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital. And FIR was registered and a manhunt was launched," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

A team of Delhi crime branch was tasked to work on the case in the wake of the incident.

On the basis of inputs gathered through surveillance, the team laid a trap near Samalkha of Panipat and arrested two 39-year-old Sushil and 50-year-old Shilak Ram of Sonipat.

Yadav said, the two have confessed to being involved in the shooting.

They said that a close associate of theirs, Rajesh Nain, had personal enmity with Parveen.

On November 15, the two along with Nain, and others identified as Bijender and Babla went to the head constable's house with a plan to kill him, he said.

"When Parveen opened the gate of his house, Nain fired a shot at him and fled," Yadav said.

The investigation in the matter is still on and rest of the accused will be nabbed soon, he said.