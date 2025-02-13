Haryana Mines Department cracks down on illegal mining, inspects over 3,900 sites

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) The Mines and Geology Department, Haryana has stepped up its efforts to combat illegal mining in the state, with district-level officials inspecting 3,950 locations across the state under a special drive, an official statement said on Thursday.

The extensive effort from January till February 10 led to the seizure of 324 vehicles involved in illegal mining, it said. According to the statement, the department has set up a robust enforcement strategy including inspections, monitoring, and the use of cutting-edge technology, to conserve natural resources and stopping unauthorized mining activities.

Additionally, drones and other advanced tools are being deployed to detect illegal mining operations, while vehicles associated with illicit activities are being seized, it said.

The statement said that FIRs are being registered and hefty fines are being levied on violators.

Acting swiftly on a complaint of illegal mining in Bhagwapur village of Yamunanagar district recently, the department conducted an inspection of the area.

Investigations revealed that boulders, gravel, sand, and ordinary soil were illegally mined over approximately two acres of land. A fine of Rs 65,37,732 was imposed, and an FIR was registered on February 11, the statement added.

As per the guidelines of the mining department, regular inspections are ongoing in every district of Haryana.

Notably, in Yamunanagar district, 123 vehicles have been seized, and 116 FIRs have been registered for illegal mining activities during the months of January and February (till February 10).

"The department remains committed to fully eradicating illegal mining to ensure the responsible exploitation of the state's natural resources and prevent revenue loss," it said. PTI SUN OZ OZ OZ