Haryana: Mini truck caught carrying 48 calves to slaughterhouse

Ambala, Jun 29 (PTI) Police here on Saturday said they have arrested four people for allegedly taking 48 calves in a mini truck to Uttar Pradesh for slaughtering them.

All the four accused are residents of UP's Saharanpur district, they said.

Acting on information, a team of police stopped a truck at the Kalpi flyover near Mullana. The truck was carrying buffalo calves, police said.

During questioning, the accused confessed that they were taking these calves to a slaughterhouse in UP, they said, adding that a case has been registered under the section of the Prevention of the Animal Cruelty Act. PTI COR CHS NB NB