Haryana minister Aarti Singh Rao reviews upcoming health projects in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 22 (PTI) Haryana Health and Medical Education Minister Aarti Singh Rao on Tuesday met with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials and took stock of the work done on the upcoming Civil Hospital and the Shrimata Shitala Devi Medical College here.

After taking stock of both the health sector projects in Gurugram, the minister said the health services in the district would set new standards at the national level.

"Gurugram is a growing city which also has its own identity at the global level. In such a situation, we all will have to make serious and meaningful efforts to make health services here better and more accessible," the minister said in an official statement.

It said the minister met with officials of the GMDA's health department and said providing easy and quality health services to the common people was her priority.

Rao added that she would strive to strengthen the health services and infrastructure in the entire Haryana.

During the meeting, GMDA CEO A Srinivas informed the minister about the progress in the construction work of the Shrimata Shitala Devi Medical College in Sector 102A.

He said that the construction work of this 883-bed medical college, being built at a cost of Rs 541 crore, is almost complete.

"GMDA will foot 50 per cent of the construction cost, the municipal corporation 45 per cent and the Shri Shitala Mata Temple 5 per cent. The construction work of the medical college will be completed by April 30 next year," Srinivas added.

Civil Surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav informed Rao about the progress made in the Civil Hospital project. PTI COR IJT IJT