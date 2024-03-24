Haryana Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala joins BJP

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Haryana Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Sunday joined the ruling BJP, a senior party leader said.

Chautala joined the BJP at an event in Haryana's Sirsa, party leaders said.

According to sources, the BJP is likely to field him from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde welcomed Chautala into the party fold. "Like Naveen Jindal has joined (BJP) here (in Delhi), Ranjit Chautala ji, who is a minister in the Haryana government and an Independent MLA, has also joined BJP.

"We welcome these two new members in the BJP fold," Tawde told reporters in the national capital. PTI SUN VSD NSD NSD