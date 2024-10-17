Haryana minister Anil Vij expresses displeasure over 'absence' of senior officers in meeting

Ambala, Oct 17 (PTI) Anil Vij, who was inducted as a minister in Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Thursday, expressed his displeasure over the "absence" of some senior officers in a meeting which he had called here this evening.

Vij was unhappy when most of the senior officers did not reach in the Circuit House at Ambala Cantt.

The minister had reached the Circuit House to address his first meeting of officers.

The Ambala Cantt MLA had reached the Circuit House from Panchkula after the swearing-in ceremony.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Aprajita and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Satinder Siwach were present in the Circuit House to receive the newly appointed cabinet minister.

Vij took strong cognisance over alleged absence of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police in the meeting.

He told the ADC and SDM, who were present, that the meeting with the officers is being cancelled.

Later talking to media persons, he said he will collect the information regarding the reason behind the absence of the senior officers. They will be asked to the explain the reason, he said.

Saini on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a grand ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of people from across the state.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who became the chief minister for the second time, at Dussehra ground here.

In addition to Saini, 13 MLAs including Vij took oath. PTI COR SUN KSS KSS