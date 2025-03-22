Haryana minister Anil Vij expresses displeasure over the absence of DRM in meeting

Ambala, Mar 22 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij expressed displeasure on Saturday over the absence of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Ambala division at a meeting called to review the development works in the Ambala Cantonment.

He reprimanded another senior officer of the railway division who attended the meeting in place of the DRM.

Vij had called the meeting with officers from 17 departments, as he was unhappy with the slow pace of development works in the Ambala Cantonment area.

The meeting was held in the afternoon at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment. Vij expressed his displeasure when he found that the DRM was absent. The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager attended the meeting in the DRM’s place.

DRM Vinod Bhatia said he had received the message for the meeting on Friday evening and was instructed to send a representative from his department. He added that had he been called directly, he would have certainly attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Vij sought feedback from all the departments and directed them to expedite the ongoing development works.

Apart from the Deputy Commissioner, top district officials were also present at the meeting.