Haryana minister calls for infra boost to provide quick benefits to Gurugram residents

Gurugram, Nov 11 (PTI) Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh on Monday said that for developing the infrastructure of Gurugram, work needs to be done at the ground level to provide quick benefits to the public.

Inspecting the roads, traffic management and drainage system near Dhankot village on Gurugram-Jhajjar road, the Badshahpur MLA directed the concerned officials to prioritise the completion of works at the earliest.

According to an official statement issued here, Singh said the Jhajjar road is a major link connecting Gurugram with the other districts of Haryana having heavy traffic pressure.

He also directed the officials to prepare a special action plan to avoid traffic snarls in and around Dhankot village.

Instructing the PWD, GMDA, and municipal corporation officials to hold a joint meeting and resolve the issues within a stipulated time frame, Singh said the drainage system in Dhankot should be cleaned to prevent waterlogging and both the internal road passing through the village and the bypass should be repaired without any further delay.

The minister for industry and commerce, environment, forest and wildlife also directed the concerned officials to resolve the waterlogging issue near Dhanwapur, which the PWD assured to do within a month. PTI COR ARI