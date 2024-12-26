Haryana Minister conducts surprise inspection of Uklana warehouse, finds wet wheat bags

Hisar, Dec 26 (PTI) Haryana Minister Rajesh Nagar on Thursday conducted a raid at Uklana warehouse in this district and on finding wet wheat bags he ordered immediate action against the erring officials.

The Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs directed strict action, including an FIR against the warehouse in-charge, Vikas Kumar, Food and Supply Inspector, on finding wet wheat bags, said an official statement.

He also directed immediate suspension of District Food and Supply Officer Amit Kumar, Food Inspector Vikas Kumar, Assistant Food and Supply Officer, Sandeep Singh and Sub Inspector Food and Supply Sachin with immediate effect, it said.

During the inspection, he found wet wheat bags stored in a truck.

Upon entering the warehouse, he discovered more bags containing wet wheat.

"He immediately called the warehouse in-charge, Vikas Kumar, who claimed to be in Kurukshetra. The minister asked him to share his live location, but Vikas Kumar could not do so. However, within 10 minutes, he arrived at the site," the statement said.

"Following this, the Minister directed an FIR to be registered against the inspector. Several other irregularities were also found in the depot, which had been the subject of complaints for some time. Minister Nagar said that no negligence or corruption will be tolerated in the department. If any such case is found, strict action will be taken," said the statement giving details. PTI COR SUN NB NB