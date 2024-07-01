Haryana minister directs disciplinary action against officers for not attending meeting

Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) Taking strong objection to officers not attending a meeting of a district grievance redressal committee, Haryana's Health Minister Kamal Gupta Monday directed that disciplinary action be taken against them.

Gupta said that show-cause notices be issued to the erring officers as not attending the meeting was a serious matter.

"These officers against whom the minister recommended disciplinary action include the Fatehabad Social Welfare Officer, Tohana Market Committee Secretary, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department and District Sports Officer," said an official statement.

Presiding over the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Fatehabad on Monday, Gupta said that not attending the meeting is a serious issue, and that such officers "will not be spared".

He directed the officers to ensure that the benefit of various welfare schemes and programmes of the government reaches the beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

A total of 11 complaints were taken up in the meeting out of which the minister resolved seven complaints on the spot and directed that the remaining complaints be resolved at the earliest, the statement said. PTI SUN SKY SKY