Haryana minister dismisses claims of 'shortage' of DAP fertiliser supply

Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) Refuting opposition parties' claims that there was a shortage of DAP fertiliser in the state, Haryana minister Shyam Singh Rana said the government has taken proactive steps to ensure adequate supply to farmers.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Rana accused opposition leaders of spreading misinformation on the supply of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilisers in the state to "mislead the farming community".

The Haryana government is committed to maintaining an uninterrupted DAP supply to support a successful Rabi season, he said.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala blamed the BJP for the "shortage" of DAP fertilisers, saying the "crisis" was caused by a reduction in the fertilisers' import and stock, as well as slashing subsidies on it.

In a statement, Rana said contrary to Surjewala's assertions, the Haryana government has already released 2.38 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of DAP, meeting a significant portion of the total 3.48 lakh MT required for the ongoing Rabi season, which runs from September 24 to March 25.

The minister said wheat and mustard crops, covering approximately 24 lakh hectares and 10 lakh hectares respectively across the state, have been well-supported with fertiliser stocks so far.

The agriculture minister referred to departmental data, emphasising that the state's DAP supply is on track with last year's requirements.

During the previous Rabi season, 2,29,086 MT of DAP was consumed. As of November 7 this year, Haryana has received 1,71,002 MT which includes releasing stocks of 53,970 MT of fertilisers till October 1, he said.

Currently, 26,497 MT of DAP is available in various districts, with an additional 14,574 MT expected to arrive by November 11, Rana said.

Rana also highlighted that apart from DAP, farmers use a range of fertilisers, including NPK and single superphosphate (SSP). Haryana has received 65,200 MT of NPK and currently holds a stock of 26,041 MT. SSP supplies are also abundant, with a current stock of 71,380 MT across districts, the minister said.

He also denied Surjewala's allegations that there was any police action against farmers in Uchana, and rubbished claims of unrest among farmers in Narwana, Guhla Cheeka and Kaithal.

No such incidents occurred as per ground reports and no police involvement against farmers was reported, Rana claimed.

Rana also dismissed "baseless" accusations that DAP was being distributed through police stations in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Narnaul.

He emphasised that local officials in these areas have reassured farmers of sufficient DAP stock while efforts were underway to address any concerns. "For example, between October 1 and November 7, Sirsa district received 15,794 MT of DAP, with 1,573 MT still in stock. An additional 2,419 MT is expected to arrive shortly to meet local demand." PTI SUN SKY SKY