Haryana minister flags off 'Gita Run' on Day 1 of International Gita Mahotsav

Kurukshetra, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi on Thursday said by embracing the precepts of Bhagavad Gita, it is possible to find solutions to all problems.

Addressing a gathering after flagging off a 'Gita Run' as part of the International Gita Mahotsav 2024 being held here from November 28 to December 15, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bedi also said the teachings of Bhagavad Gita will always remain relevant for all of humanity.

As part of the 'Gita Run' event, a 10 km run for men and a 5 km run for women were organised here on the opening day of the festival.

The main events of the festival, in which Tanzania is the partner country while Odisha is the partner state, will be held from December 5 to 11, officials said.