Haryana minister helps injured biker reach hospital near Punjab's Derabassi

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Thursday stopped his vehicle to help an injured motorcyclist near Derabassi in Punjab.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the development and panchayat minister was travelling from Kurukshetra to Chandigarh.

As his convoy was nearing Derabassi in Punjab, a motorcycle rider had been seriously injured after a stray animal had hit him, an official statement said.

Panwar brought the injured young man into his vehicle and took him to a hospital nearby in Punjab’s Zirakpur for medical treatment. The victim’s family members and the local police administration were also informed.

Panwar later said that nothing is more important than someone's life and it is everyone’s duty to help in such cases.

Society becomes stronger only when we prioritise humanity, he said.

After ensuring that the youth was receiving proper care, the minister left for Chandigarh.