Haryana minister likely to miss budget session after fracturing legs

Ambala, Feb 17 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has fractured both his legs after slipping in his bathroom at home in Ambala Cantt.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, and doctors have advised at least three weeks' rest for him.

"On Sunday night, when I went to the bathroom, water had collected there. Suddenly, I slipped and both my legs hit against the wall," Vij told PTI on Tuesday.

Even with plasters on, the 72-year-old BJP leader was seen humming yesteryears popular Hindi film song "Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche".

The Transport, Energy and Labour Minister is likely to miss the entire budget session of the Haryana Assembly, which begins here on February 20.

A business advisory committee (BAC) meeting has been called for February 19 to discuss the proceedings of the session.

This is not the first time that Vij has sustained a fracture. Last year, he suffered a fracture in the toe of his left foot.

In June 2020, during the COVID pandemic, Vij had fractured his left thigh bone when he slipped in the bathroom of his residence in Ambala Cantt. He had later undergone surgery for the fractured thigh bone.