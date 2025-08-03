Haryana minister Panwar meets Anil Vij, who was 'ignored' as assembly segment in-charge

Ambala, Aug 3 (PTI) Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Sunday met senior Cabinet member Anil Vij, days after the Ambala Cantt MLA's name did not appear in a list of party legislators appointed as in-charges for 42 assembly seats where BJP candidates lost in the 2024 state polls.

Development and Panchayats Minister Panwar on Saturday reportedly said that Vij, who holds the transport and energy portfolios, was not given the responsibility because he was not keeping well, although he later claimed that his statement was distorted.

Vij on Thursday downplayed his name not appearing in the list of in-charges, saying he had an entire state to oversee. The senior politician also announced his plans to go on a state-wide tour soon.

Panwar on Sunday reached the T-point of Sadar Bazaar in Ambala Cantt to meet Vij, where the latter usually makes a halt and chats with his colleagues.

Vij welcomed Panwar with a song -- “Bombai Se Aaya Mera Dost… Dost Ko Salam Karo.” To this, Panwar kept smiling without saying anything as tea was served to the gathering.

On Saturday, Panwar said while clarifying his statement which he claimed had been distorted, "Anil Vij is our very senior colleague. I respect him a lot. His political experience is an inspiration for many public representatives. People from all over the state reach out to him with their problems, and he helps everyone without any discrimination.

"He is very experienced and dedicated to public service. His decades of political experience, simplicity and commitment towards public welfare make him extremely popular.” On Tuesday, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli appointed in-charges for 42 assembly seats presently represented by opposition MLAs.

The legislators will work at the grassroots level to strengthen the party, identify new development needs, and address public grievances, party sources said.

When asked how he viewed the development, Vij told reporters earlier, "See, others have been assigned a constituency each, but I have to oversee Haryana entirely. I am the senior-most (party) MLA and have won seven times. “Soon, I will begin a state-wide tour to meet both new and veteran party workers across various locations and check on their well-being.” Vij also issued a stern warning to government officials, indicating that he would be monitoring those failing to implement government schemes during his visits. PTI COR SUN ARI