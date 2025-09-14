Haryana minister performs bhoomi pujan for construction of fire station in Palwal

Faridabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Haryana's Minister of Sports, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Gaurav Gautam, on Sunday performed bhoomi pujan for a fire station that is set to come up in Palwal, said an official.

The fire station will be built on about one and a half acres in Sector-2 at a cost of around Rs 5 crore, according to an official statement.

Addressing the gathering, Gautam said Palwal is being developed with all necessary facilities in the health, education and transportation sectors, and there will be no shortage of funds for the works.

At the event, he also urged people to participate in the cleanliness campaign being run by the government and keep the city clean, just like their own homes. PTI COR AMJ AMJ