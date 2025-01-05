Haryana minister Rao Narbir's major infra push for Gurugram in next 5 years

Guarugram: Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh has said that the foundation for Gurugram's prosperous future will be laid over the next five years through improved connectivity and a robust road network, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Badshahpur MLA Singh, who is the minister for industries, commerce, environment, forests, and wildlife, said as part of the ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure in the district, an elevated road will be built from the Gurugram-Jaipur National Highway to Vatika Chowk, along with four flyovers from Vatika Chowk to Ghata at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore.

According to an official statement, Singh said a detailed project report (DPR) for this crucial project to be executed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is currently being prepared, and work on the ground will commence soon.

The minister was addressing a gathering during a visit to Vatika City in Sector 49.

Advertisment

"It is our collective responsibility to turn Gurugram into a beautiful and clean city. Over the next five years, the opinions of common people will be prioritised in all development projects in the district. The present government does not only make promises in the 'Sankalp Patra', but ensures their fulfilment," Singh said.

Addressing people's concerns, the minister directed the concerned officials to ensure that every government scheme is effectively implemented at the ground level so that the citizens receive their full benefits.

He also emphasised that when planning development projects, officials must ensure that all the criteria for completing the schemes are met.

Advertisment

Acknowledging the demand for a community centre at Close South in Sector 50, Singh said work on the project will commence in the next two months.

On complaints of encroachment on the green belt from Vatika Chowk to Ghata, Singh said district town planner RS Bhath has been appointed the nodal officer to make the city encroachment-free, and a deadline of January 31 has been set to clear the encroachments on the 12 km stretch under question.