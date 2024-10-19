Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh warns against corruption, vows to make Gurugram clean

Gurugram, Oct 19 (PTI) Two days after taking oath as a minister in the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana Cabinet, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday warned officials that corruption will not be tolerated in Gurugram district under any circumstances.

Advertisment

The BJP leader also said that making Gurugram a clean and beautiful city is on the top of his priority list.

Holding a meeting with the district officials here, Singh warned them that if anyone is found taking bribe in exchange for work, even his superior will not be able to protect him.

Singh, who won the recent Assembly elections from Badshapur in Gurugram district defeating Congress' Vardhan Yadav by over 60,000 votes, said the priority of the BJP government in Haryana is to establish corruption-free governance across the state for which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has already issued clear instructions.

Advertisment

"The officials have time till Diwali to mend their ways and focus on Gurugram's development. Those who cannot think about Gurugram's development should be transferred. The condition of the district has been badly affected due to the negligence and arbitrariness of some officials, which will have to stop now. Gurugram will be brought back on the path of development," Singh said.

The Badshapur MLA also emphasised the need to work towards making Gurugram a polythene and encroachment-free city.

On the issue of waterlogging, he directed the concerned officials to ensure that the drainage systems are operational before repairing or building new roads.

Advertisment

"All the damaged footpaths and roads have to be repaired and a letter of approval must be taken from the concerned resident welfare associations (RWAs) on completion of work," he said.

"Our goal should be to make Gurugram a beautiful and well-organised city, in line with its global image," Singh added.

The minister also sought information from the concerned officials about garbage collection, disposal of construction and demolition waste, drainage systems, encroachment issues and traffic management.

Advertisment

Some specific areas such as the stretch from Ghata T-Point to National Highway-48 should have a proper drainage system, Singh said.

Similarly, development work on the stretch from Hilton Road in Sector 50 to Golf Course Road should also be prioritised, the minister said, as he directed the police to prepare an action plan for effective traffic management to make Gurugram a traffic jam-free city.

Before the meeting, Singh garlanded the statue of his father and former Haryana minister late Rao Mahavir Singh at Mahavir Chowk. PTI COR CHS ARI