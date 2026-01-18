Haryana minister Rao Narbir takes dig at Union minister Rao Inderjit

Gurugram, Jan 18 (PTI) Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday took a dig at Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, saying his political career started after defeating the latter in the Jatusana Assembly poll in 1987.

Rao Narbir said this during a press conference while countering Rao Inderjit's statement regarding the 2009 elections. The press conference was held on the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act.

Rao Narbir said that in 1987, he entered politics by defeating Rao Inderjit from the Jatusana Assembly seat. Narbir said that Jatusana was considered Inderjit's political stronghold, but he had to face defeat there.

Narbir sarcastically remarked that due to his advancing age, Inderjit remembers the Haryana Cabinet minister's defeat in 2009 but not his own.

There has been a long-standing political rivalry between these two leaders, and they have been making allegations and counter-allegations against each other on public platforms from time to time.

In the press conference, Narbir said that the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act will set new dimensions of transparency, but despite this, the opposition is continuously trying to confuse the citizens by creating new issues.

"Opposition parties are continuously making false allegations regarding this scheme, whereas the basic objective of the scheme is to provide employment and benefits to the needy people with complete transparency.

"Under this scheme, the earlier guarantee of 100 days has been increased to 125 days, so that the poor and the working class can get more employment opportunities," he added.