Haryana minister says govt working to make panchayats financially strong, self-reliant

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) In a step towards making the panchayats financially strong and self-reliant, the Haryana government has transferred one per cent of the total revenue received from stamp duty to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI).

This decision will give more autonomy to the gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads by making them financially strong, Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government is working on a concrete strategy to fulfill the aspirations of rural India, calling this decision a historic initiative.

"Out of this stamp duty, 0.5 per cent was transferred to the gram panchayat, 0.25 per cent to the panchayat samiti and 0.25 per cent to the zila parishad," the minister said, further informing that an amount of Rs 572.42 crore has been transferred to the PRIs.

Out of these, Rs 288.16 crore was given to 5388 gram panchayats of the state, Rs 144.08 crore to 142 panchayat samitis and Rs 140.18 crore to 22 Zila Parishads, the minister said.

This decision will also accelerate development works, Panwar said, further noting that PRIs can plan and implement them and use the resources.

Earlier, the government had formed inter-district councils and provided the facility of fund transfer to the panchayats, so that they could run the works of various departments independently.

Panwar highlighted that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to establish village panchayats as a strong foundation of governance.

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day in April, the panchayats of the state were given the gift of development projects worth Rs 368 crore.

"Our goal is clear - every panchayat should be empowered, every village should develop and Haryana should touch new heights of prosperity," he said.