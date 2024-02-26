Anil Vij assures Assembly of CBI probe into killing of Nafe Singh Rathee

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday assured the Assembly of a CBI probe into the killing of the Indian National Lok Dal's state chief Nafe Singh Rathee.

Advertisment

Rathee and a party worker were killed by unidentified assailants in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday. The attack, which came weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, drew sharp reactions from opposition parties, which alleged a breakdown in law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

"If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI," Vij said in the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the Speaker admitted an adjournment motion on law and order as the opposition Congress raised the issue of Rathee's murder and demanded a probe into the incident either by a high court judge or a high court judge-monitored CBI investigation.

Soon after the Question Hour, Congress members raised the issue and demanded a discussion on law and order.