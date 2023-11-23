Haryana Minister Vij directs police to probe death of youth during occult practice

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij Thursday directed Karnal's Superintendent of Police to initiate an investigation into allegations that a youth was killed during occult practice.

A young man from Karnal drowned in the Yamuna river recently. The minister has directed the police officer to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in this matter.

"The accused in Karnal is alleged to have engaged in occult practices and targeted the victim, leading to his killing by drowning in the Yamuna river. The victim's family from Karnal has alleged that the police have only imposed minor charges and the accused is still at large," according to an official statement.

Vij, who was hearing public grievances in Ambala, issued directives for prompt action, it said. PTI SUN NSD NSD