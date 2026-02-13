Haryana minister Vij in tense exchange with Kaithal SP Upasna over suspension of cop

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) A tense exchange was witnessed on Friday between Haryana minister Anil Vij and Kaithal SP Upasna after the BJP leader directed that a police officer be suspended in connection with a land related case, but the SP cited that she lacked the jurisdiction to carry out the order.

Vij, who holds the energy, transport and labour portfolios, was chairing a district grievance redressal committee meeting in Kaithal.

During the meeting, Vij told the SP that he has directed to suspend an assistant sub-inspector in connection with a land-related matter pending investigation.

A Kaithal resident had levelled allegations against the ASI in the case.

Upasna, an IPS officer, responded by saying that since the ASI concerned belonged to a neighbouring district, she lacked the jurisdiction to suspend him.

Vij told her that he was directing her to write to the DGP.

"I am giving orders to suspend him (the ASI)," Vij told the SP.

However, the IPS officer said that she did not possess the authority to suspend the ASI, which can be done by the Kurukshetra SP or the Haryana DGP.

Vij then told Upasna to leave if she did not have the authority to execute his instruction, telling her again that he asked her to write to the DGP to execute the suspension.

"’Mera order sare Haryana mein chalta hai’ (my order is applicable in entire Haryana)," Vij said, with those present clapping, according to a video of the meeting.

This was not the first incident when a tense exchange broke out between Vij and a senior police officer.

Three months back, a similar grievance redressal meeting in Kaithal saw Vij get into an altercation with a police officer who allegedly ignored the directive of the minister.

Vij had alleged that the police officer ignored his instruction to register a Zero FIR in a fraud case.

On Friday, Vij was heard telling the SP, “I am ordering that till action is taken in the matter, he (the ASI) should be suspended because he can use his influence (in the case).” SP Upasna responded by saying, “I don't have the power to suspend him. The suspension order in this case can be issued by the Kurukshetra SP.” Vij retorted, “In every work, you do like this. I am ordering you that he should be suspended. You write to the DGP… I am telling you, you only have to execute my order.

"You only have to write to the DGP stating that I have given the order in the grievances redressal meeting to suspend him (the ASI).” The SP replied, “I can write this… But I cannot suspend (the ASI).” The complainant in the matter, who was present at the meeting, was seen pointing towards the SP and saying, "Madam, every time you do like this.” Sensing the situation turning tense, Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita told Vij that the SP is saying that she will write to the DGP.

"You write to the DGP that he (the ASI) should be suspended.. I will see who doesn’t listen (to the order)," Vij said, pointing at the Kaithal SP.

Upasna, who was present at the meeting on November 14 when Vij had a tense exchange with a police officer, had tried to intervene in the matter by providing the police version.

However, a video of that meeting showed the minister telling the SP that police were not doing their job properly.

More than 10 years ago, Vij, who held the health portfolio then, stormed out of a district grievances redressal committee meeting after a woman IPS officer refused to follow his order to leave the venue following a heated exchange with the politician.

Vij was reportedly peeved at her for allegedly shouting at a complainant who complained to the minister about some issue.