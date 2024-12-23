Haryana minister Vij orders suspension of SHO for failing to act on woman's complaint

Ambala, Dec 23 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Monday issued instructions to suspend the Ambala Cantonment police station SHO for not filing an FIR on a complaint lodged by a woman.

Advertisment

Hearing people's grievances during his weekly 'Janta Darbar' programme here, Vij reprimanded SHO Satish Kumar for failing to act on a complaint of fraud related to purchase and sale of shops.

At last week's Janta Darbar, Vij had directed the SHO to register a case based on the woman's complaint.

The woman again appeared before Vij on Monday, alleging that despite the minister's direction, the SHO failed to register an FIR.

Advertisment

When Vij asked Satish Kumar why a case was not registered even after his direction, the SHO failed to provide a proper explanation.

Taking the matter seriously, Vij spoke to Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur over phone and instructed that the SHO be suspended.

Vij later told reporters that inaction by officials would not be tolerated, and those who fail to perform their duties will face the consequences.

Advertisment

He also instructed the officials present at the Janta Darbar to ensure that the complaints received are resolved swiftly within a week. PTI COR SUN ARI