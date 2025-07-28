Haryana minister Vipul Goel visits Bandhwari landfill site, inspects various works

Gurugram, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel visited the Bandhwari landfill site on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Monday.

During the visit, he inspected the various works, including the beautification initiative, being carried out by the Gurugram municipal corporation.

According to an official statement, the minister said that a large-scale plantation campaign will take place in the area on Sunday (August 4).

He emphasised prioritising the proper disposal of leachate generated at the waste management plant and urged officials to expedite the tender process for the disposal of legacy waste.

Corporation's commissioner Pradeep Dahiya stated that beautification works at the plant are progressing at a fast pace. The installation of a view cutter to screen the plant from the road has been completed, he informed.

Further, a tender has been floated for additional works including plantation, fencing, tree guards, surface turfing and landscaping, with an estimated cost of Rs 96 lakh, Dhaiya said.

According to the commissioner, the Corporation began work on the view cutter, boundary wall and drainage system on July 14, at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Additionally, leachate is being transported through tankers to the nearest sewage treatment plant, he said.

