Haryana ministers hit out at Kejriwal govt over Delhi's water woes

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Several Haryana ministers on Friday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government, blaming its "mismanagement" for Delhi's water crisis and said it has become a habit for the AAP dispensation to blame Haryana on every issue.

Delhi is facing an acute water shortage, with the AAP government accusing Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.

The BJP, on the other hand, has blamed the AAP government for the water crisis and claimed that Haryana is supplying the city 1,049 cusecs of water from the Yamuna that exceeds the agreed-upon quantity.

"We are releasing water to the national capital, as per the agreement. In fact, more is being being released to Delhi so that there is no shortage. But levelling allegations and blaming Haryana for their own mismanagement is not right," Haryana Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal told reporters in Yamunanagar.

Irrigation Minister Abhe Singh Yadav also claimed that Delhi is receiving more water than the agreed-upon share.

Transport Minister Aseem Goel said, "We have not lowered the share of Delhi. The AAP government should stop blaming Haryana every time." In a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Water Minister Atishi said there has been a drastic dip in the water level at the Wazirabad barrage during the last few days as Haryana is not releasing the required quantity in the Yamuna.

The Delhi government on Friday also moved the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the parched national capital for urgent mitigation of its water woes compounded by scorching heat.

Haryana's Development and Panchayats Minister Mahipal Dhanda said, "The Arvind Kejriwal government should stop putting (the blame for) its own failures on others. It is in this habit of blaming us every time. Haryana is giving more than its share." "It (AAP government) should check its own management. When there is excess rain, it blames Haryana; when pollution increases in Delhi, it blames us…," Dhanda said.

Last week, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused AAP of "lying" after Atishi alleged that the neighbouring state had stopped water supply to the national capital as part of the BJP's "new conspiracy" ahead of polling in the city on May 25.

"Water supply (to Delhi) is continuing as per the agreement and nobody can stop it," Saini told reporters in Karnal on May 22. PTI SUN SZM