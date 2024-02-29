Haryana: Minor raped in hotel, man booked

Jind, Feb 29 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped in a hotel here, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, a resident of Hisar, following a complaint by the girl's mother, police said.

The woman alleged that the accused lured and took her daughter to the hotel where he raped her. The accused also threatened the minor with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, according to the complaint.

When the girl's health deteriorated, she told her family about her ordeal, police said. PTI COR RHL