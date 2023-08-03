Haryana: Mobile internet services restored for 3 hours in Nuh, other places

Chandigarh: Mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state, which were suspended till August 5, have been restored for three hours from 1 pm on Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

The Internet curbs had been imposed to prevent any disturbance to the peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes. Besides Nuh, the services were snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

The Haryana government issued the order relaxing internet suspension to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Haryana CET 'Group C exam', which is scheduled later this week so that they can download their admit cards, an official statement said.

"As per the recommendation of ADGP, CID... the (earlier) orders are hereby partially withdrawn/relaxed only for today, that is 03.08.2023 from 1300 hrs to 1600 hrs in respect of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of subdivision Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

Advertisment

"All services be restored accordingly for the said period only," according to the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad on Thursday.

Earlier, the government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district from 4 pm on Monday and later imposed the restrictions in some other parts too till August 2 in view of the "intense communal tension" and disturbance of public peace.

Violence broke out at several places after stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars were set on fire in Nuh on Monday.

The order to extend the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till August 5 was issued by Prasad on Wednesday evening.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.