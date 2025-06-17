Haryana model found dead in canal with injury marks on throat, cops suspect murder

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) The body of a Haryana-based model was recovered from a canal in Sonipat with injury marks on her throat and police suspecting that she was murdered by her "male friend".

The woman, identified as Sheetal alias Simmi, lived with her sister in Panipat and worked as a model making music videos.

She had left home for a shoot on June 14 and did not return, following which her family filed a missing complaint with the Panipat police.

"Police received the information that a young woman's body, later identified as Sheetal, was found in a canal in Kharkhoda area late Sunday. A police complaint was registered in Panipat regarding her going missing," a Sonipat police officer said.

Police suspect murder and are investigating the role of her male friend in the case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat, Satish Kumar said a car belonging to a man from Israna, Panipat, was also recovered from the canal.

"It appears that Sheetal was in the car with a youth, who may have murdered her. Injury marks were found on her body," he said.

He added that the post-mortem is underway in Kharkhoda, where the body was recovered and that allegations made by the family are also being examined.

Anil Kumar, a police officer from Panipat investigating the case, said Sheetal was last seen with a male friend from Panipat.

"We are questioning him, but so far he has not given any clear statement. Both had known each other for over four years," he said.

According to police, Sheetal and her male friend were married. She had been living separately from her husband for some time due to a domestic dispute.

Police said they are also verifying claims that she had been assaulted by her male friend on the day she went missing. Sheetal had attended an event in Ahar village before going missing.

Matlauda Station House Officer Pawan said they are awaiting the post-mortem report from Sonipat to proceed the investigation further.