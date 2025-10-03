Haryana: Mother-daughter duo killed, son injured as vehicle hits bike in Nuh

Gurugram, Oct 3 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were killed and her son seriously injured after an unknown vehicle hit their bike from behind as they were travelling to a hospital in Nuh on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Zaida (52) and her daughter Jasmine (17), and the injured as Tariq, all residents of Ghaseda village in Nuh district, police said, adding that the accused driver fled from the spot.

The accident took place on Friday morning when Tarif was taking Zaida and Jasmine to the Nalhar Medical College on Friday morning on his bike, a senior police officer said.

At a short distance from their village, a speeding vehicle hit the bike from behind.

Jasmine died on the spot, while Zaida and Tariq were rushed to the Nalhar Medical College, where the mother was declared dead, the officer said.

Tariq is undergoing treatment at the hospital, where his condition is stated to be improving, he said. Police will register a case after receiving a complaint from the family, the officer said.